Bella Hadid "Can't Stop Crying" Before Pregnant Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Baby Arrives

Bella Hadid can't wait to become an aunt!
As excitement continues to grow for the arrival of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's baby, one family member is expressing her happiness at the news on social media.
In an Instagram posted Sept. 15, Bella took fans back to earlier in the summer when her sister's pregnancy news was fresh. As a way to celebrate, the supermodels decided to have an impromptu photoshoot where a baby bump took center stage.
"June 11, 2020," Bella wrote as her caption while wearing denim jeans and a pink tank-top that revealed her belly. "Two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and gigi's is from @zayn. I love you both so freaking much—can't stop crying."
Gigi, who wore a summer dress for the photo, would comment with several beaming face with smiling eye emoji's as well as a smiling face with halo.
While both Gigi and Zayn are keeping details about their child's due date top secret, the mom-to-be has provided small glimpses into her pregnancy journey.
At the end of August, the 25-year-old shared photos from her maternity photoshoot and revealed she was 33 weeks along when the pictures were snapped.
As for when Gigi confirmed the news of her pregnancy, the New York Fashion Week veteran chose The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to announce anything official.
"Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support," she shared with Jimmy Fallon. "It's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and really experience it day by day."
Once her newborn safely arrives, Gigi will no doubt be looking towards her mom Yolanda Hadid for guidance and inspiration. And based off of recent interviews, we have a feeling the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star will be happy to help in any way.
"Of course we are so excited," Yolanda told the Dutch broadcast RTL Boulevard back in April. "I am excited to become Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life; one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed."