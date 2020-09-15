Get This Makeup Revolution x Friends Eyeshadow Palette Before It Sells Out!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If there's one thing we all know about Friends, it's that they'll be there for you... but maybe not for long, if we go by this Friends-inspired makeup collection from Makeup Revolution!
Available at Ulta Beauty, this line of eyeshadow palettes and lipsticks inspired by Phoebe, Monica and Rachel is all but sold out, but there's still one find you can scoop up: the Rachel eyeshadow palette. At just $12, it's wallet friendly and the perfect addition to your makeup collection, thanks to its focus on daytime neutral shades. But if the rest of the line is anything to judge by, it won't be in stock for long!
Shop below to grab yours before it disappears!
Makeup Revolution Revolution X Friends Rachel Palette
Much like Rachel on a drunken Vegas excursion, we think you should say "I doooooooooo!" to this cute nine-pan eyeshadow palette. It's a perfect collection of neutral shades for soft and subtle daytime looks, with pops of color and deeper, darker shades for when you want to glam things up a bit more. And to cement your place in the Friends fandom, the cover features the iconic Central Perk sofa.
