Cardi B Files for Divorce From Offset
We Ranked All the Gilmore Girls Couples and You're Probably Going to Have Some Thoughts

In honor of star Alexis Bledel's birthday, we're doing what Gilmore Girls fans do best: Arguing over who was the best guy for Rory.

Dean, Jess or Logan? 

There are three kinds of Gilmore Girls fans and you can tell which category a person falls into by asking that simple question. The battle over which of Rory Gilmore's (Alexis Bledel) love interests is the best one is decades-old—and it hasn't let up over time, with the 2016 Netflix revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, only breathing new life into the shipper war. 

So how better to celebrate Bledel's 39th birthday than by ranking all of her on-screen romances, including sweet first boyfriend Dean (Jared Padalecki), bad boy Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) and cocky college beau Logan (Matt Czuchry)? Of course, Rory wasn't the only Gilmore dating around during the beloved WB series' seven season run, with Lorelai (Lauren Graham) getting engaged multiples times. And their pals also had their own romances, including the sweet love story of Sookie (Melissa McCarthy) and Jackson (Jackson Douglas), as well as the unexpected choices of Paris (Liza Weil). 

But which Stars Hollow couple reigned supreme? Grab some coffee and get ready to feel some feelings...

WB
19. Lorelai and Digger

He sued her father. He almost destroyed Luke and Lorelai's burgeoning relationship. He went by the nickname Digger. What more do we need to say? 

WB
18. Dean and Lindsay

They got married impulsively as teenagers (what a fun trope, said no one ever!) and then he promptly cheated on her. The only thing she got out of this marriage was disappointment and a mean meatloaf recipe.

WB
17. Lorelai and Max Medina

We still can't believe a proposal with a thousand yellow daisies was wasted on a dud like Max Medin-ugh.

Netflix
16. Luke and Nicole

Remember that time Luke randomly married Nicole on a cruise ship? And then she cheated on him? Yeah, we try to forget about it, too. 

WB
15. Paris and Asher Fleming

Ick. 

Netflix
14. Rory and Tristan

Sorry, but the fact that he called her Mary (you know, Virgin Mary?) still creeps us out. 

WB
13. Luke and Rachel

Rachel was Luke's first love, whose dreams were just too big for Stars Hollow. She was super-sweet and pushed Luke to realize his feelings for Lorelai. Thanks, girl!

WB
12. Lane and Zack

OK, hear us out: Lane deserved more than Zack, who was a convenient filler for the void left by Adam Brody's exit. Sorry, not sorry. He's the rebound, NOT THE ONE. 

WB
11. Kirk and Lulu

Two weirdos, one weird relationship. Not the most epic of romances, but she did deal with his night terrors. So, true love. 

WB
10. Lane and Dave Rygalski

Dave was definitely the one that got away (or, you know, ran off to become Seth Cohen on The O.C.). Come on, he inscribed his bible, with "This bible belongs to God but is being borrowed by Dave Rygalski." Swoon City, population: us. 

WB
9. Lorelai and Christopher

You never forget your first love...but that doesn't mean you should continue an on-and-off relationship for over a decade. While we liked Christopher, we didn't love these two together, especially when they thought it was OK to run off and get married without Rory (their daughter!) being there. Unforgivable. 

WB
8. Paris and Doyle

Fact: These two could take over and run their own country. They were made for each other. 

WB
7. Babette and Moury

Sigh, the unsung heroes of Stars Hollow also made up its most solid couple that flew so under the radar you often forgot about them...until you needed a cup of sugar from next door. 

WB
6. Rory and Dean

Yes, he made her a car and was her first love. But he also cheated on his wife with Rory. Talk about a great way to lose your virginity. Basically, Dean was ruined for us. Still, their quick reunion during A Year in the Life was random, nostalgic and bittersweet in only the way a catch-up session with your childhood sweetheart can be.

The CW
5. Rory and Logan

She made him a better person, and he helped her learn what she really wanted to do with her life. Often over-shadowed by Rory's two other major love interests, Logan is the dark horse among Gilmore's guys...and possibly Rory's (spoiler alert!) baby daddy?! We're going to need another revival STAT.

The WB
4. Rory and Jess

Of all Rory's love interests, he was the one that challenged (and frustrated) her the most. The classic bad boy. If only they had met later in life...and watching their brief interaction during the Netflix revival just proved how potent their chemistry still is. 

The WB
3. Sookie and Jackson

While Lorelai and Rory's love lives were unpredictable and (deliciously) wrought, there was something so sweet and simple about Sookie and Jackson's love story. You always argue over produce with the one you love!

CW
2. Luke and Lorelai

"Will you just stand still?" Fact: These two had the best and most-earned first kiss in the history of first kisses. And everything else was pretty epic, too. (Let's just all pretend April Nardini, Luke's daughter, never showed up and ruined everything, mmmkay?)

WB
1. Richard and Emily

Emily: "No! I did not sign on to your dying. And it is not going to happen. Not tonight, not for a very long time. In fact, I demand to go first. Do I make myself clear?"
Richard: "Yes, Emily. You may go first."

Oh, how much more significance this exchange from the series' original took on in the revival after the 2014 death of star Edward Herrmann. BRB, SOBBING FOREVER.

Gilmore Girls is available to stream on Netflix.

