Read Pink's Honest Message About Her "Awful, Wonderful" Marriage to Carey Hart

Raise your glass to Pink and Carey Hart.
The 41-year-old singer reflected on her marriage to the 45-year-old former professional motorcycle racer in a candid Instagram post on Monday, Sept. 14.
Writing alongside a photo of the couple taken by Jodi Pitts, the three-time Grammy winner wrote about how Hart is still her "favorite sweet little dirtball."
"He and I have been at this a long time," Pink captioned the image, "and it is our relentless and stubborn idealism that keeps us together."
She then described marriage as "awful, wonderful, comfort and rage."
"It is boring, terrifying, and a total nail biter," the "Just Like Fire" artist added. "It is loving another fallible creature while trying to love yourself. It is a lifetime of coming back to the table. People laugh at us because we're either fighting or laughing. They roll their eyes when we talk about therapy. But I'll tell you what. It's worth it. All of it. Even when it isn't."
Pink also shared her thoughts on therapy.
"Therapy isn't for weak people or hippies or liberals," she continued. "It's for broken people that want to be whole. It's for runaways that want a family. It's a lesson on how to sit down and listen. How to love yourself so that the other person can, too."
At the end, she addressed her husband of 14 years. "I love you babe," she wrote. "I'm grateful we made it to this photo @hartluck."
Pink and Hart tied the knot in 2006. But in 2008, the pair briefly broke up. Pink spoke about their reconciliation during a 2013 interview with Redbook, recalling how Hart asked her to perform at his Las Vegas club 11 months after the split.
"After the sound check I told him that he needed to come to my room," she said. "I had made him a photo album of all the cards he had ever given me, of all the photos of our entire relationship. I spent months on this album. On the last page, I pasted a photo of me from a really bad movie I made years ago with my neck slit and blood everywhere. Next to it I wrote, 'This is me without you.' On the next page, there was a picture of a baby. And I wrote: 'The rest is unwritten.' The divorce papers that we never signed were behind that page. I was like, 'The rest is up to you.' And I did all of this in his favorite bra and panties."
Fast-forward to today, and the two are married with two kids: 9-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart and 3-year-old son Jameson Moon Hart.
"You can't have one foot in and one foot out," Pink told Redbook about marriage. "You have to dive in and be willing to be executed at the stake for the love you want."