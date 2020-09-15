Jude Law Welcomes Baby No. 6, Confirms Wife Phillipa Coan Gave Birth

Surprise! Jude Law and wife Phillipa Coan have welcomed a baby.

The Sherlock Holmes actor confirmed the exciting news in an interview with Jimmy Fallon on Monday, Sept. 14. When asked what he's been up to at home amid quarantine, Law said he's been gardening. "Oh! And on top of that I had a baby," he shared on The Tonight Show. "So there you go."

A surprised Fallon laughed, "Buried the lede, buried the lede on that one. Congrats, dad! That's awesome."

The 47-year-old actor said "it's really wonderful" and shared that he and his wife felt "blessed" that they could just "nest" as a family. Though he noted that it was an "unusual" birth given the ongoing pandemic.

This is the first child for Coan and the sixth for Law. The Holiday actor shares three kids—Rafferty Law, 23, Iris Law, 19, Rudy Law, 18—with ex-wife Sadie Frost. Law also has a daughter—Sophia Law, 10—with ex Samantha Burke and shares daughter Ada Law, 5, with ex Catherine Harding.