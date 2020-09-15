Colton Underwood's Alleged Texts to Cassie Randolph Revealed in Restraining Order Filing

Cassie Randolph accuses Colton Underwood of "stalking" and "harassing" her in a bombshell restraining order filing obtained by E! News.

On Monday, Sept. 14, a judge signed off on Cassie's request for a temporary restraining order against Colton. The Bachelor star was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Cassie, her home and workplace. Additionally, Colton is prohibited from contacting his ex-girlfriend, and must not harass, threaten or attack her.

The restraining order expires Oct. 6, at which point a hearing will take place.

As for Cassie's allegations against Colton, she lists the "dates of abuse" as beginning in June 2020, with the most recent incidents having occurred on Aug. 16 through Aug. 19.

"Since their breakup," a written statement included in the filing states, "Mr. Underwood has been stalking and harassing Ms. Randolph. He has sent her unsettling text messages, repeatedly called her, and placed a tracking device on her vehicle to track her whereabouts."