Chris Evans Finally Weighs In on That NSFW Photo Leak

Chris Evans makes lemons out of lemonades after posting that NSFW photo to his Instagram Story over the weekend.

Chris Evans is taking his role as Captain America very seriously.

Over the weekend, the actor accidentally posted a screen recording of his camera roll, which can best be described as NSFW, to his Instagram Story. 

Chris quickly deleted the footage, but it was too late. The picture immediately went viral, with multiple celebrities commenting on the leak. 

His Marvel co-star, Mark Ruffalo, downplayed the incident, tweeting, ".@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining."

Following that viral moment, the Avengers star maintained his silence on social media, but now, he's breaking his silence for a good cause. The 39-year-old tweeted, "Now that I have your attention [shrug emoji]....VOTE Nov 3rd!!!" 

Guess that's one way to make lemons out of lemonade.

His Knives Out co-star, Jamie Lee Curtis, replied, "My boy! Proud of him. Got MY attention!"

Chris Evans' Greatest Roles

Jamie wasn't alone in her response. Hundreds of other commented on his tweet with memes, compliments and the occasional marriage proposal.

COSMIC PICTURE LIMITED

Jokes aside, Chris is taking his civic duty very seriously.

This year, he, Mark Kassen and Joe Kiani founded the new organization A Starting Point as a way to educate voters ahead of the 2020 presidential elections. The organization touts itself as a "video-based civic engagement platform," which seeks to "create a bipartisan channel of communication and connectivity between Americans and their elected officials with the goal of creating a more informed electorate," according to the website

