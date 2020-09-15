Emmy First-Timers Club: Nicole Byer Reveals the Surprising Place She'll Keep Her Trophy If She Wins

You never forget your first. For a lucky handful of TV personalities, that time is now. Get to know the names behind the nominations with Emmy First-Timers Club, E! News' weeklong celebration of newcomers with nods in some of the biggest categories!

Nicole Byer is having a moment.

Not only did the host of Nailed It just land a new gig as one of the co-hosts of TBS' upcoming Wipeout revival, she's also just begun a five-night stretch as emcee of the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys—a job that kicked off on Monday, Sept. 14 and will continue through Saturday, Sept. 19.

Oh, and did we mention that she's also made history as the first Black woman ever nominated for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program for her work on Nailed It? Like we said, a moment.

The timing of the momentous milestone in her career—both in terms of the category's history and the year we're currently suffering through—is something of a mixed bag, though, Byer told E! News in July.