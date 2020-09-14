Quincy Brown Reveals His Reaction to 50 Cent Telling Him He Landed Power Book III Role

Quincy Brown is ready for his close up.

In this all-new clip from Quibi's Close Up by E! News, the up-and-coming actor shared his reaction to 50 Cent offering him a role in Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

As Brown recalled to co-hosts Will Marfuggi and Courtney Tezeno, the phone call with the famed rapper was "crazy" for him.

"I did the auditions and didn't hear back," the 29-year-old actor and singer shared. "And then like, a week-and-a-half later, I get a text message like, 'Hey! Are you around?'"

Upon receiving this message, Brown said he became suspicious that he had gotten the role. As E! readers may recall, Brown is best known for his work on the musical-drama, Star, and the 2015 coming-of-age film, Dope.

Although Brown does have a few notable credits on his resume, he told Marfuggi and Tezeno that 50 Cent was looking for the perfect fit for this role.