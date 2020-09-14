E! People's Choice AwardsNYFWEthan Is SupremeChris EvansShop E!VideosPhotos

Jenna Ushkowitz's Engagement Party Isn't Complete Without Special Glee Reunion

Glee’s Jenna Ushkowitz celebrated her recent engagement to David Stanley with an intimate party alongside Heather Morris, Kevin McHale and more.

By Mike Vulpo Sep 14, 2020 6:45 PMTags
EngagementsReunionGleeKevin McHaleHeather MorrisCelebrities
Jenna Ushkowitz, Heather Morris, Becca TobinInstagram

Time to celebrate the bride-to-be!

One month after Jenna Ushkowitz got engaged to boyfriend David Stanley, the Glee star was able to enjoy her new relationship status with a safe and intimate engagement party on Sept. 13.

As seen on Instagram Stories, Jenna joined close friends including former Glee co-stars Heather Morris, Kevin McHale and Becca Tobin for an outdoor lunch with a little help from The Picnic Collective.

Complete with donuts, drinks and a few heartfelt toasts, guests including fellow bride-to-be Meg Doyle appeared to savor the "surprise dual engagement party" filled with love and laughs. 

For those curious about how the coronavirus pandemic affected the Southern California celebrations, Jenna told her 1 million followers on Instagram Stories that "we all got tested" beforehand to ensure everyone was healthy.

"I'm so lucky," Jenna shared on Instagram after sharing some of her favorite memories from the bash. "Best Sunday ever? Best Sunday ever."

photos
Celeb Weddings We Can't Wait For

Heather replied in the comments, "It makes me so happy."

Trending Stories

1

Kelly Clarkson Describes Divorce as the "Worst Thing Ever"

2

Drew Barrymore's Charlie's Angels Reunion Is Here: Watch Now

3

Chris Evans Has Marveled Fans For This Totally NSFW Reason

Related: 5 Years Since "Glee": E! News Rewind

Back on Aug. 2, Jenna confirmed to her followers that she was engaged to her boyfriend of two years. 

"Yes, a million times, yes," she wrote on social media alongside a photo with her man cuddling their French bulldog named Bear. David also confirmed the news by simply writing, "Yes."

The big proposal came just weeks after the pair celebrated their anniversary. In a heartfelt post, Jenna gave a glimpse into why David makes her so happy.

"2 years of getting to know you, traveling, laughing," she wrote. "Two years of growth, learning about each other, ourselves, our love and 2 years of creating our little family. Can't wait for all the days, months, years to come."

Trending Stories

1

Kelly Clarkson Describes Divorce as the "Worst Thing Ever"

2

Drew Barrymore's Charlie's Angels Reunion Is Here: Watch Now

3

Chris Evans Has Marveled Fans For This Totally NSFW Reason

4

Chrissy Teigen Relates to Chris Evans, Saying She Saves NSFW Pics

5

Celebrate All the Couples Dancing With the Stars Has Created