Claire Holt Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Andrew Joblon

It's a party of four!

Claire Holt and Andrew Joblon's family just got a little bigger. On Sunday, Sept. 13, The Originals actress shared the special news that she and her husband welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

"She's here," Claire began her Instagram post. "Our sweet girl, Elle. After 27.5 hours of labor, she flew into the world and expanded our hearts. We are so grateful for our healthy baby and cannot wait for her to meet her big brother."

Additionally, the proud dad shared the exciting baby news with a heartwarming message on Instagram.

"Baby Elle has finally made her appearance after 27.5 hours of labor. @claireholt again proved to me she is my hero and a true warrior," Andrew wrote, alongside a family photo. "I love you with all my heart. Thank you so much for birthing this sweet little girl in a challenging year."