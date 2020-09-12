Emma Roberts' Latest Pregnancy Outfit Gives Scream Queens Vibes

Chanel Oberlin would be so proud.

Emma Roberts continues to serve fashion and beauty lewks during her pregnancy—and her latest ensemble is no different. The actress took to Instagram on Saturday, Sept. 12 to show off her growing baby bump in one swoon-worthy outfit.

"Baby doll dress has a whole new meaning," she captioned her post, alongside a mirror selfie that revealed her stylish designs.

In her photo, Emma slipped into a millennial pink dress by Batsheva.

The whimsical creation featured black polka dots, billowy ruffles and puffed sleeves. She finished off her look with black Mary Jane platform shoes by Miu Miu.

Basically, the 29-year-old star gave Scream Queens vibes with her fun, fabulous and feminine ensemble.

This isn't the first time in recent weeks that Emma has shown her pregnancy glam. Over Labor Day weekend, the American Horror Story alum posted a selfie of her chic poolside attire.