Go Full-Glam With These Makeup Must-Haves

Saturday night just got a little more glam.
We've been living in CC cream, natural makeup and lip balm through isolation—isn't it about time to whip out the liquid liner and a bold lip?
Reach into the back of the makeup drawer and pull out your old favourites for a special occasion, whether it be a virtual date night, dinner with the girls, or just because you can. Adding a little sparkle to the eyelid or cutting those cheeks with a sharp contour can do wonders for your mood, so give yourself a little perk up when you can.
Embrace a smoky, shimmering eye, a seductively glossy lip or bold, daring brow and feel the difference. It may not replace your everyday routine, but it sure feels good to get a full face on now and then! We've rounded up our favorite new products to take you from ‘zero' to ‘hello!' in a flash.
Revlon Colorstay Full Cover Foundation
We ain't here to play, so it's lucky Revlon isn't kidding about full coverage. This creamy, airy formula glides across the skin effortlessly before drying down to a smooth, velvet-like finish which won't cake or wear away under your top layers. Long-lasting and comfortable, there's a reason ColorStay is Australia's #1 Foundation range. A perfect base.
Charlotte Tilbury Bejewelled Eyes to Hypnotise Instant Eye Palette
Want your eyes to shine? Look no further than Charlotte Tilbury's divine new palette, inspired by glowing gems. Containing plenty of her signature shimmer shades, this harmonious palette is filled with both warm and cool-toned shades for endless looks. This silver-cased delight is ultra-exclusive, and only available until midnight 12th September 2020 before making a magical return for the holiday season.
Giorgio Armani Lip Maestro Intense
Be the maestro of your own makeup with an intense lip that will last all night long, but never feel uncomfortable. Non-sticky with velvety matte finish, these six stunning shades will flatter any complexion, with a color payoff that is unbeatable. Topped with Giorgio Armani's signature red lid, this is a luxe investment well worth the splurge.
KVD Vegan Beauty Tattoo Liner Liquid Eyeliner
If you're pulling out all the stops, you may as well opt for a cat eye. For the more precise, bleed-proof, budge-proof and bold line, there's only one option: Tattoo Liner. Just as the name suggests, this accident-proof liner offers precision with its award-winning marker tip, which flexes with the eye for the closest, sharpest finish. This formula is also water-resistant, so it's even unstoppable in wet weather or sweaty sessions…in they gym.
Fenty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer
We may not have been able to have our European escape from the Winter this year, but you can still achieve that ‘just flown in' glow with a crème bronzer. Worn and loved by bronzed goddess Rihanna herself, the light, barely-there formula moves with the skin to stay all day. Starting off light but buildable for a bolder tan all around the face, this luxe bronzer is a one-way ticket to glam.
Rimmel Lasting Finish Lip Liner
Aim for precision with this finely-tipped, creamy formula to line the lips and make a statement. Luxurious and soft across the lips, it won't budge or bleed, keeping your lipstick locked in for longer. The new range comes in 14 complimentary shades, ready to match any look from neat and neutral to bright and bold. Take your pick!
Ardell Professional Nail Addict Premium Nail Set
No look is complete without a killer set of nails, but at the moment, it's no walk in the park to get to a technician. Turn your bathroom into a beauty salon with this at-home solution from Ardell, featuring dazzling details and impressive staying power up to two weeks. From golden coffins to witchy-cool spikes, these come in various shapes and lengths, and are also customizable. Our favorite part? No chips or drying time!
Anastasia Beverly Hills Micro-Stroking Detailing Brow Pen
It's all in the details. Define your brows with micro-strokes from this uber-fine pen, mimicking the natural hairs for a striking yet natural eyebrow look. No matter what your undertone, ABH have you covered in nine shade from caramel to granite. The flexible pen makes it easy to use for beginners and seasoned artists alike, and with buildable coverage, you can't go wrong.
NARS Climax Extreme Mascara
It's time for the big finish, so make it an XXXL one. Layer on this extra-dramatic, volumizing mascara for bold lashes with a bang. Each coat is packed with a latex-like black pigment, for a dark, smoldering lash accent. The super large brush ensures no lash is left behind, sweeping on an even, smudge-resistant formula that will last from desk to dusk.
Revlon Colorstay Gleaming Eyes Liquid Eye Shadow
A little more shimmer never hurt anyone—in fact, we very much welcome it. Dial the shine up to 11 with this molten metallic eyelid topper, which delivers a unique blend of light reflecting pearl and glitter for a lustrous effect. The application wand will keep your fingers clean, and just one sweep of the formula is needed due to the high-pigmentation. 2020 never looked so dramatic.
Eylure Lashes Fluttery Intense No. 179
Bat those eyelids in style with a super-fluttery pair of lashes that will elevate any eye look. A thick yet wispy lash, this tapered and fluttery set have natural appearance, but with added volume for a sense of drama. Lightweight and comfortable on the eye, these Eylure lashes are easy to apply for beginners, and can be reused for multiple events—fingers crossed we have enough to attend.
