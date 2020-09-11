Naya Rivera's Autopsy Report Reveals New Details About Her Final Moments With Son Josey

Details of Naya Rivera's final moments with her son, Josey, are revealed in the investigative and autopsy report of the incident released Friday, Sept. 11.

According to the report obtained by E! News, the actress accidentally drowned at the Diablo Cove in Lake Piru on July 8, where a boat she rented for the day was anchored.

Investigators say that Josey told his that he and Naya jumped in the water after counting to three. The report states, "Shortly after they jumped in the water, the decedent told Josey to get back on the boat. She helped him onto the boat and he then heard the decedent yell 'help' and she put her arm in the air. She then disappeared into the water."

This also matches the account of the rental office employee who found Josey sleeping alone on the pontoon. That worker said Josey told him Naya helped him climb back on the boat, after which he turned around and saw his "mom was gone."