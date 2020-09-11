Anthropologie Is Having a 40% Off Sale on Fall New Arrivals!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's not even fall yet, but Anthropologie already has an amazing sale on its autumn new arrivals going on. You can now save up to 40% off on fall tops, sweaters, jackets and more, but this weekend only.

Below, the highlights from the sale. Now hurry before it ends! These new cozy purchases are guaranteed to put you in the fall spirit.