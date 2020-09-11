NYFWKatie HolmesKardashiansEthan Is SupremeShop E!VideosPhotos

Anthropologie Is Having a 40% Off Sale on Fall New Arrivals!

Shop autumn tops, sweaters, jackets and more at a discount.

By Carolin Lehmann Sep 11, 2020 6:10 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoesShoppingShopShop Fashion
EComm, Anthro 40% off fall fashionE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's not even fall yet, but Anthropologie already has an amazing sale on its autumn new arrivals going on. You can now save up to 40% off on fall tops, sweaters, jackets and more, but this weekend only. 

Below, the highlights from the sale. Now hurry before it ends! These new cozy purchases are guaranteed to put you in the fall spirit.

read
Get Showered With Compliments in This Rain Gear

Lilith Oversized Blazer

Fall and plaid blazers go hand in hand. This double-breasted one comes in standard, petite and plus sizes. 

$148
$89
Anthropologie

Fiorenza Blouse

This pretty red blouse with a floral print comes in standard and petite sizes. It has puffed sleeves and a V-neck.

$88
$70
Anthropologie

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Kylie & Travis' Relationship Status Revealed One Year Post-Split

2

Cassie Randolph Files for Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood

3

Hilaria & Alec Baldwin Introduce Their Kids to Newborn Baby Brother

Kasia Knit Hoodie

This hoodie is fashion-forward in a leopard print. You can shop it in two other prints too.

$98
$69
Anthropologie

Shiloh Embroidered Tunic

This black and white tunic has gorgeous embroidery and puffed sleeves. It also comes in petite sizes. 

$168
$134
Anthropologie

Odetta Mini Dress

We love the colors in this vintage-inspired mini. Shop it in standard and plus sizes.

$168
$118
Anthropologie

Shibori-Dyed Leather Tote Bag

This leather tote bag is inspired by the Japanese shibori dyeing technique. You can shop it in other patterns too.

$168
$101
Anthropologie

Poppy Cardigan

How unique is this dolman sleeve cardigan? You can also buy it in orange.

$88
$62
Anthropologie

Emmeline Ankle Boots

We're obsessed with the snakeskin print on these leather ankle boots. They'll become your new go-tos this fall. 

$170
$119
Anthropologie

Cambridge Knit Blazer

You'll get so much wear out of this knit, double-breasted blazer. Plus, you're getting a great deal on it.

$118
$68
Anthropologie

BlankNYC Elliott Sueded Moto Jacket

This faux-suede moto jacket come in three colors and standard, petite and plus sizes.

$148
$89
Anthropologie

Katie Wrap Cardigan

We love the pop of color that this wrap cardigan adds. You can also shop it in black. 

$148
$89
Anthropologie

Lalia Mock Neck Pullover

We love the mock-neck look of this iris blue pullover. Shop it in two other colors too.

$118
$83
Anthropologie

Cass Sweater

This wool-blend sweater has the cutest sleeves. You can buy it in two other colors as well. 

$128
$90
Anthropologie

Fante Shimmer Mini Dress

You'll shine in this shimmer mini dress that's made in the U.S. It comes with a tie belt to emphasize your waist.

$158
$126
Anthropologie

Up next, Bachelor Nation's Hannah Ann Sluss reveals what's in her bag. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Kylie & Travis' Relationship Status Revealed One Year Post-Split

2

Cassie Randolph Files for Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood

3

Hilaria & Alec Baldwin Introduce Their Kids to Newborn Baby Brother

4

Caitlyn Jenner Reacts to Keeping Up With the Kardashians Ending

5

Ginger Zee Reflects on Suicide Attempt in Mental Health Awareness Post