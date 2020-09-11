Get to Know Terry Bradshaw's Modern Family Ahead of The Bradshaw Bunch Premiere

It's the story, of a man named Bradshaw…

While you may be familiar with NFL legend and current sportscaster Terry Bradshaw, you may not know about his modern family. Thankfully, E! viewers will get a taste of Terry's home life when his docu-series, titled The Bradshaw Bunch, hits the small screen on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 9 p.m.

With the premiere just around the corner, we thought it was only right to introduce you to Terry's family. On The Bradshaw Bunch, fans will get to know Tammy Bradshaw, Terry's dedicated and patient wife.

You'll also meet Terry's daughters Erin and Rachel, who love a good prank—especially against their famous father.

"You never know what's gonna happen in life," Terry even noted in one trailer for the show. "The one thing you can always count on is family."

Of course, their modern family wouldn't be complete without Tammy's daughter and Terry's stepdaughter Lacey. Terry is as close to Lacey as he is with Erin and Rachel, thus, he's always considered her one of his own.