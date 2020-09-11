Charli D'Amelio Reveals She's Struggling With an Eating Disorder

Charli D'Amelio revealed her private battle with an eating disorder in the hopes of encouraging others to get the help they need.

On her Instagram Story, the 16-year-old wrote, "I've always tried to use my voice when it comes to issues surrounding body image, but I've never talked about my own struggles with eating disorders. It's so uncomfortable to admit to even your closest friends and family, let alone the world."

The teen said she has "hope that by sharing this I can help someone else," and included a link to resources for those seeking guidance.

"I know eating disorders are something that so many other people are also battling behind closed doors," Charli continued.

In addition, the TikTok dancer apologized to those she "unintentionally" hurt by including the song "Prom Queen" by Beach Bunny in a now-deleted TikTok. The song includes lyrics like "Shut up, count your calories" and "Wish I, was like you, blue-eyed blondie, perfect body."