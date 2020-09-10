Where Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Relationship Stands One Year After Split

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's co-parenting game is unmatched.

Close to a year has passed since E! News confirmed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and rapper had pressed pause on their relationship, and now a source says the pair is still perfectly content with the status quo.

"Kylie and Travis are good," an insider shares exclusively. "They aren't together romantically and are doing their own thing."

Their 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, remains their top priority, with the source explaining that Kylie, 23, and Travis, 28, often "come together" for their little girl. In fact, just this week the cosmetics entrepreneur shared a photo alongside Stormi and her ex to her Instagram Stories.

"They are always in touch and spend time together with Stormi," the insider explains to E! News.

Despite their mutual respect for each other, the source says their "lives are mostly separate at the moment" and they no longer share a home.