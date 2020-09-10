Lori Vallow Pleads Not Guilty to Conspiracy Charges in Missing Children Case

Three months after the remains of her son and daughter were found on her husband's property, Lori Vallow has pleaded not guilty to additional criminal charges.

In June, Vallow was charged in Fremont County, Idaho with two counts of felony conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence in the case of her missing children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. On Thursday, Sept. 10, she pleaded not guilty to both counts during a hearing held before Judge Dane Watkins on Zoom amid the coronavirus pandemic. The defendant appeared seated alongside her attorney Mark Means in an empty courtroom as they both donned masks covering their nose and mouth.

Vallow faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 for each count if found guilty. A jury trial was scheduled to begin on April 2, 2021 and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for March 22, 2021.

She previously pleaded not guilty to charges of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, contempt of court and willful disobedience of court process or order.