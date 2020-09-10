ELOQUII Has a New Uber-Affordable Plus Size Line at Walmart

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you love ELOQUII's plus size fashions, but not so much their price tag, we have some great news for you: The brand has a new line at Walmart that's über-affordable called ELOQUII Elements. The line's clothing in sizes 14 to 28 is priced at just $50 or less. ELOQUII Elements will launch four collections a year.

Below, shop the highlights from the ELOQUII Elements feminine fall collection.