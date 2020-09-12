NYFWKatie HolmesKardashiansEthan Is SupremeShop E!VideosPhotos

How to Binge Watch Our Favorite Emmy Nominated Shows

Find out how to watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Watchmen, Ozark and more Emmy nominated shows ahead of the Sept. 20 Emmy Awards!

By Allison Crist Sep 12, 2020 12:00 AMTags
It's nearly time for the 2020 Emmy Awards!

That's right: The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is set to honor the best in TV programming in a little over a week, and when host Jimmy Kimmel takes the stage at Staples Center—albeit a relatively empty one, as Variety reported the arena won't welcome an audience due to the coronavirus pandemic—you're going to want to be caught up on all of the nominated shows.

Not sure who's competing for what this year? Don't worry, we've rounded up all of the most nominated series, from HBO's Watchmen, which leads the pack with 26 nods, to Saturday Night Live, the NBC sketch comedy series that scored 15 noms.

Then there's Succession and Ozark, both of which are competing for 18 Emmys apiece. Other heavy hitters include The Mandalorian, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Schitt's Creek, The Crown and Hollywood.

If none of these shows are ringing a bell, you're in luck, as they're all available to stream on platforms like Peacock, HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video.

photos
Emmys 2020: Stars React to Their Nominations

The same goes for most of the top nominated series, which we've listed below, in addition to including information about where you can watch them.

Now, get busy—the 2020 Emmy Awards air Sunday, Sept. 20!

Keep scrolling to find out how to binge watch our favorite Emmy nominated shows.

Watch
2020 Emmy Nominations for Drama Actor, Actress & Series
HBO
Watchmen

Created by Damon Lindelof, Watchmen continues the mid-1980s DC Comics series of the same name by writer Alan Moore and artist Dave Gibbons. More specifically, the HBO series takes place 34 years after the original story in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

There, a white supremacist attack on the local police department leaves only two surviving cops. As a result, laws are passed that allow the cops to hide their identities behind masks. One of the officers, Angela Abar (Regina King), goes on to adopt the identity of Sister Night and fights racists while dealing with the decades-long legacy of the vigilantes.

Emmy Nominations: 26, including Best Limited Series and 6 acting nods

Where to Watch: HBO and HBO Max

Amazon Prime Instant Video
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan plays Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a housewife-turned-comedian, in this three-season dramedy set in late 1950s New York. 

Emmy Nominations: 20, including Best Comedy Series, Lead Actress for Brosnahan and 4 supporting role nods

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Netflix'
Ozark

Criminal series Ozark stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as a married couple who relocate their family to the Ozarks following a money laundering scheme gone wrong.

Emmy Nominations: 18, including Best Drama Series and 3 acting nods

Where to Watch: Netflix

Peter Kramer/HBO
Succession

Succession, a satirical drama series, follows the Roy family and its international media conglomerate that each member wants to take control of. The ensemble cast includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Matthew McFadyen, Nicholas Braun and Sarah Snook.

Emmy Nominations: 18, including 9 acting nods

Where to Watch: HBO and HBO Max

Disney
The Mandalorian

Set in the Star Wars universe after the fall of the Empire but before the emergence of the First Order, The Mandalorian follows the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic.

Emmy Nominations: 15, including Best Drama Series and Best Guest Actor for Giancarlo Esposito

Where to Watch: Disney+

Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Saturday Night Live

The 45th season of NBC's sketch comedy series featured hosts Adam Driver, Eddie Murphy and Phoebe Waller-Bridge—all of whom received guest acting noms. Brad Pitt and Maya Rudolph's cameos also scored nods. Other acting nominees include Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong.

Emmy Nominations: 15, including Best Variety Sketch Series

Where to Watch: Peacock

Pop TV
Schitt's Creek

A cult comedy starring Eugene Levy as video store magnate Johnny and Catherine O'Hara as his soap opera star wife Moira, Schitt's Creek follows the suddenly-broke Rose family as they adjust to their living in a ramshackle motel in a town they once bought as a joke.

Emmy Nominations: 15, including nods in all 4 acting categories

Where to Watch (seasons 1-5): Netflix

Netflix
The Crown

Netflix's three-season drama The Crown stars Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter and follows the political rivalries and romances of Queen Elizabeth II's reign and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century.

Nominations: 13, including Best Drama

Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix
Hollywood

In Ryan Murphy's Hollywood, which takes place in post-World War II, an ambitious group of aspiring actors and filmmakers will do almost anything to make their showbiz dreams come true. Jeremy Pope, David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Patti LuPone and Dylan McDermott are just a few of the stars featured in the Netflix series.

Emmy Nominations: 12, including 4 acting nods

Where to Watch: Netflix

John P. Johnson/HBO
Westworld

Based on the 1973 film of the same name, Westworld follows the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin with a story that begins in a futuristic Wild-West-themed amusement park.

Emmy Nominations: 11, including both Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress nods

Where to Watch: HBO and HBO Max

Sabrina Lantos/FX
Mrs. America

Mrs. America is a nine-episode retelling of the 1970s story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman, named Phyllis Schlafly (Cate Blanchett). 

Emmy Nominations: 10, including 4 acting nods

Where to Watch: Hulu

Hulu
The Handmaid's Tale

Set in a dystopian future based on the one in Margaret Atwood's best-selling novel of the same name, The Handmaid's Tale stars Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne, who, along with other "handmaids" live as concubines under a fundamentalist theocratic dictatorship. 

Emmy Nominations: 10, including Best Drama Series

Where to Watch: Hulu

Vh1
RuPaul's Drag Race

This reality competition series documents host RuPaul's search for the next big drag superstar. Throughout each season, he's joined by a panel of judges, along with special guests that differ each episode.

Emmy Nominations: 10, including Best Reality or Competition Host

Where to Watch: VH1, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video

photos
2020 Emmys: All the History-Making Moments to Look Out For

What Emmy nominated series will you be tuning in to first? Be sure to let us know in the comments below!

