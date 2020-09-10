2000s Throwback: Watch One of Kim Kardashian's First E! Interviews

A throwback for the ages!

The news that Keeping Up With the Kardashians will come to an end in 2021 inspired Quibi's Close-Up by E! News to unveil what might be the most 2000s interview ever, with none other than a young Kim Kardashian!

E!'s Will Marfuggi spoke to Kim back in 2006—just a year before the iconic reality series first premiered—and as he explains in above clip, the two discussed, among other things, Kim's latest business venture: "I go to my clients' homes—Nicole Richie, Paris Hilton, Brandy—and I help them clean out their closets."

"And we take whatever they don't want and I sell it for them on eBay," Kim added.

The current KKW Beauty and Skims mogul was surprisingly nervous throughout the interview, even asking Will at one point, "Do I look at you or the camera?"

Even more surprising? Kim's laid back answer to a question about her "obsessions."