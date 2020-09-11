KardashiansParis HiltonEthan Is SupremeShop E!VideosPhotos

You’ll Never Believe What New York Fashion Week Looked Like in 2000

New York Fashion Week has always attracted A-list Celebrities from all across the globe. Take a look at some of the things that have changed about the iconic event in the last twenty years.

By Vannessa Jackson Sep 11, 2020 10:00 AMTags
New York, but make it fashion!

There is nothing quite like the feeling of the Big Apple when its Fashion Week. Whether you have the chance to be in the city or watch all the coverage online, its quite a sight to behold. The legendary event always brings fashion designers, models and Hollywood talent from all across the globe to celebrate up-and-coming trends and the best the fashion world has to offer.

In the last two decades, NYFW has brought the world some of the most iconic moments. From watching Naomi Campbell strut her stuff down the runway countless times over the years to seeing the Hadid sisters take the city by storm as the new generation of supermodels, there's always sure to be OMG moments.

With NYFW looking a little different this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we thought we'd look back to a time when styles, stars and trends looked a little different. That's right: we're throwing it back to New York Fashion Week 2000!

Marc Jacobs New York Fashion Week Spring 2020: Star Sightings

E! has rounded up some of the most iconic pics (on and off the runway) from 20 years ago for your viewing pleasure.

Sit back, relax and enjoy all the insane fashion moments from two decades ago in the photo gallery below.

Evan Agostini/Liaison
A Simpler Time

A young Scarlett Johansson was all smiles as she watched the action from the side of the runway.

STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images
Fashion Icon

Gisele Bündchen struck a pose during the Ralph Lauren fashion show at the height of her runway career.

Charles Sykes for Shutterstock
All Black Everything

At the height of her teen idol superstardom, Katie Holmes made room to attend a few fashion shows.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
No Doubts Here

Singer Gwen Stefani did not disappoint when she showed up in her animal print and bright pink pixie cut.

Evan Agostini/Liaison
Pageant Queen

Miss USA 2000 pageant winner Lynette Cole struck a pose while she waited for the BCBG Fall show to begin.

Evan Agostini for Getty Images
Calm, Cool and Collected

Sean "Diddy" Combs sat on the sidelines while attending the Marc Jacob's fashion show in his staple shades.

Alesnick/Mediapunch/Shutterstock
This Is Her

Years before starring on This Is Us, Mandy Moore was a budding pop sensation who sat front row at all the best fashion shows.

STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images
Model Behavior

Model Betsy Johnson and her daughter were caught together in a rare candid moment during all the action.

Shutterstock
Jean Jacket Dream

The late Brittany Murphy was photographed hitting the streets of NYC during fashion week in search of some fashion inspiration.

Charles Sykes/Shutterstock
Shades for Days

The party didn't get started in 2000 until Uma Thurman arrived with her chic shades and even cooler attitude.

Steve Wood/Shutterstock
Royal Intrigue

Model Karen Elson walked the runway like a queen with this daring ensemble that screams early '00s.

Shutterstock
What the Fashion

Safe to say, not every single look during fashion week is going to be a winner. Apparently fake grass was all the rage in 2000.

Bow Down

Legendary supermodel Iman gave it her all at the fashion week festivities in 2000.

Cohen Diane L/Sipa/Shutterstock
First Lady

Back before she was the First lady, Melania Trump was better known for making magic on the runway.

Evan Agostini for Getty Images
Cheers to the Cameras

Rapper Eve appeared to be in good spirits as she strolled the streets of New York in her giant fur coat.

Shutterstock
Bedazzled Memories

Nothing screams early '00s better than a pair of sunglasses with a bedazzled heart on them.

STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images
Better Days

Tommy Hilfiger's collection featured plaid and leather combos.

STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images
Friend or Foe

Plaid was all the rage at the NYFW fashion shows two decades ago, and these models from BCBG by Max Azria's runway are here to prove it.

Corey Sipkin/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Blue Beauty

Twenty years later and this outfit from Joseph Israel's fall collection would still absolutely be in fashion on any runway. Nice to know some things never go out of style.

There is nothing quite like fashion week in the Big Apple!

