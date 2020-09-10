Watch Dr. Phil's Hilarious Message to Fans Who Call Him "Daddy"

Related : Dr. Phil Roasts Morgan Stewart & "Nightly Pop" Hosts

Internet, listen up: Don't call Dr. Phil "daddy."

Dr. Phil McGraw asked his followers to stop referring to him by that name in a video posted to TikTok on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

"You have to stop commenting 'daddy' on all of my posts," the 70-year-old TV host said while @hannah_harpist music played. "I aint your daddy. I hate to break it to you, but I aint your daddy. And your real daddy is probably getting his feelings hurt."

While Dr. Phil said he appreciated "the support," he also noted "it's a little weird."

The celebrity is already a proud papa to two sons: Jay McGraw and Jordan McGraw. Dr. Phil and his wife Robin McGraw are also grandparents to Jay and Erica McGraw's kids Avery and London McGraw. In fact, he'll soon have another grandchild. Jordan and E!'s very own Morgan Stewart are expecting their first child, a baby girl. The Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host announced the pregnancy on Instagram last month. Of course, Dr. Phil was thrilled about the news.

"It's official!!! We're having another grand baby!!!" he wrote on Instagram at the time. "It's a precious girl!!! We love you Jordan and Morgan."