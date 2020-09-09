Prairie Dresses Are Our Favorite Comfy Trend for Fall 2020

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When it comes to trends for fall, prairie dresses may not be the first thing that come to your mind. But temperatures are still sweltering across much of the nation, and these comfy, flowy dresses are naturally quarantine approved. We're sure you've seen them all over Instagram and we suggest you bite the bullet already and try one of these vintage-inspired dresses out.

So below, our favorite prairie dresses at a variety of price points from Anthropologie, Nordstrom and more.