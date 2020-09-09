Kris Jenner on the Decision to End KUWTK & Which Family Member Is Taking It the Hardest

It's still sinking in, Dolls.

On Wednesday, Sept. 9, Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner phoned into On Air With Ryan Seacrest and opened up about the family's decision to end Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2021.

"You're going to make me cry all over again," Kris noted to radio host and KUWTK creator Ryan Seacrest.

On whether the KUWTK news has sunk in for the famed momager, she revealed that "it really hasn't."

"It's funny, when we talked yesterday, I kinda had my wits about me and I thought I was really strong. And, you know, this is the right decision," she continued. "Today I wake up and I was thinking about the first time you and I ever did an interview on the air, and I was so excited and so nervous."

Per Kris, this memory had her "very, very emotional."

As E! readers may recall, Ryan serves as the creator and executive producer for the longtime E! docu-series, which stars Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Rob Kardashian, Scott Disick, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.