Bachelor Nation's Hannah Ann Sluss Reveals What's in Her Bag

Hannah Ann Sluss will accept a rose and fabulous handbag.

If you ask the beloved Bachelor Nation, having a large, reliable bag is more than helpful for a woman always on the go. "I feel like Mary Poplins sometimes because my purses are full of everything you could possibly need," Hannah Ann joked to E! News exclusively.

From her favorite Victoria's Secret lounge set to some irresistible chocolate chip cookies, the 24-year thinks of everything. But this summer, she really fell in love with poppi drinks.

"I recommend poppi to all my friends!" she shared with E! News when partnering with the beverage. "It's my go-to drink because it's a prebiotic soda with apple cider vinegar in it...It tasted delicious."

So what else is in Hannah Ann's bag? Keep scrolling below to find out!