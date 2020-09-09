Why Jessica Mulroney Deleted Meghan Markle Wedding Photos on Instagram

Jessica Mulroney is tired of the critics.
In recent years, the celebrity stylist has been put under a whole new spotlight partly because of her friendship with Meghan Markle.
For example, some followers have speculated as to why Jessica deleted certain photos from her own social media feeds. In a new post on Instagram Stories, however, the 40-year-old is shedding some light on her perspective.
"People often ask why I delete certain posts," Jessica explained on Sept. 8 via Entertainment Tonight. "The amount of bullying and hatred I've had to put up with for 3 years…I'm tried of looking at it."
She continued, "Be kind. Be gracious. We are grown ups…stop acting like teenagers. Real women don't put down other women."
While she didn't address any specific photos, royal watchers will remember when Jessica deleted a photo of her then 7-year-old son Brian Mulroney serving as a page boy at Meghan and Prince Harry's 2018 wedding.
The viral photo showcased Brian smiling for the camera as he held the bride's veil. "I see this and pure joy," Jessica reportedly captioned the post that has since been deleted.
Ultimately, Jessica has tried to keep her relationship with Meghan a private matter.
In a feature interview for Harper's Bazaar back in Mar. 2017, the Canadian stylist explained her mindset.
"Listen, every person has to have a bit of privacy in their life," Jessica shared with the publication. "There are certain things I hold very dear and secret. There are things I'll never talk about for sure. My life is an open book, but there's always a few secret pages in the back that nobody will be able to read."
But because of her connection to Meghan, Jessica is well aware of the increased tabloid attention she has received in recent years. In fact, she previously made headlines after a disagreement with Black influencer Sasha Exeter "got out of hand."
Sasha claimed that the stylist "took offense" to her call to action amid the Black Lives Matter movement and alleged that Jessica sent her a "threat in writing." Jessica later issued a public apology.
"I want to say from my heart that every word of my apologies to Sasha over the course of the last two weeks privately, and again both publicly and privately today is true," she wrote. "I did not intend in any way to jeopardize her livelihood. We had a disagreement and it got out of hand. For that I am sorry."