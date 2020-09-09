Why Jessica Mulroney Deleted Meghan Markle Wedding Photos on Instagram

Jessica Mulroney is tired of the critics.

In recent years, the celebrity stylist has been put under a whole new spotlight partly because of her friendship with Meghan Markle.

For example, some followers have speculated as to why Jessica deleted certain photos from her own social media feeds. In a new post on Instagram Stories, however, the 40-year-old is shedding some light on her perspective.

"People often ask why I delete certain posts," Jessica explained on Sept. 8 via Entertainment Tonight. "The amount of bullying and hatred I've had to put up with for 3 years…I'm tried of looking at it."

She continued, "Be kind. Be gracious. We are grown ups…stop acting like teenagers. Real women don't put down other women."

While she didn't address any specific photos, royal watchers will remember when Jessica deleted a photo of her then 7-year-old son Brian Mulroney serving as a page boy at Meghan and Prince Harry's 2018 wedding.