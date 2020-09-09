Jonathan and Drew Scott Reveal How Their Relationships Are Really Doing in Quarantine

Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott have achieved couple goals in their respective relationships.

On Wednesday, Sept. 9's episode of Daily Pop, the Property Brothers twins talked about maintaining their relationships during the ongoing quarantine. As E! readers may recall, Drew is married to Linda Phan and Jonathan is dating actress Zooey Deschanel.

Drew kicked off the conversation by revealing that he's found a silver lining in quarantine.

"For my wife, Linda, and me, we've actually really enjoyed our time together," Drew shared with E!'s Erin Lim. "Because, we're always usually on the road, we're on a plane every two days. So, we haven't flown since the beginning of March."

As he continued, Drew revealed that he and his wife have been doing a lot of cooking and yoga to pass the time.

As for Jonathan and Zooey? They're keeping themselves equally busy.

"I kind of struck gold because quarantining with Zooey, she is this incredible chef," Jonathan relayed. "So, she makes the most fantastic meals every day. She also loves board games. We even did a virtual escape room the other night, which was a lot of fun."