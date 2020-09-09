Why Katie Morton's Bachelor in Paradise Experience Caused Her "So Much Anxiety"

Katie Morton is ready to keep it real about reality TV.

Close to one year after appearing on Bachelor in Paradise, the 28-year-old is opening up about her relationship with Chris Bukowski and what really went down on ABC's After the Final Rose special.

In an interview on the Mouthing Off With Olivia Caridi podcast, Katie admitted to having anxiety while filming Bachelor in Paradise especially during the reunion show with Chris Harrison.

"The producers kept me in a trailer for six hours," she claimed to fellow Bachelor Nation member Olivia Caridi. "I thought I was going onstage with everyone to enjoy and then just be kind of happy, kind of cringing at our little video that we made."

Katie continued, "I didn't know I was being interrogated for six hours while everyone was already on stage and that their plans were to bring me on stage alone, and that their plans were to—by the way—not give me the ring. They specifically did not give me the ring and I asked for it and they said ‘no' and they brought it to me during the situation at a time when they felt necessary."