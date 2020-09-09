Botched’s Dr. Paul Nassif is Doing ‘Baby 101’ in Preparation for His Baby Girl

Francesca Hung: Tell us what's it like being working from home during COVID in such a hands on profession.

Dr. Paul Nassif: Well, I'm not working from home now. I'm back. We're in surgery. But I am doing a lot of Zooms. But we are already back in the office right now. So we just have to be very careful; we have all the precautions. But I'm back. We're back.

FH: Oh good, that means we can see more content. What can we expect to see from the upcoming episodes? Will we see more Zoom consultations?

PN: No, you're going to see in-person appointments because we filmed before going into quarantine. You're going to see a Scarlett Johansson look-alike. You're going to see a lot of patients that have had horrible trauma that I've reconstructed. You're going to see my wife pop on the show. You're going to see crazy transformations. And of course, you're going to see again, more gigantic breasts and butts.

FH: That's what that's what the viewers want! Now speaking of Brittany, we all love seeing you and her together. What have you been doing to prepare for being a father to a baby girl?

PN: Britney's done the whole baby room. I mean, it's incredible. Yeah. I just posted a story - we're doing these Baby 101's, because I haven't had kids in a long time. So we're doing those. We do a lot of getting ready, and how to swaddle and how to feed and change a diaper. We're definitely getting ready.