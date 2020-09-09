Botched’s Dr. Paul Nassif is Doing ‘Baby 101’ in Preparation for His Baby Girl

He's dealt with inflated lips, ear growths and botched noses…but is Dr. Paul Nassif baby-ready?
It's no secret that when it comes to surgical reconstructions, Dr. Nassif is the master. In the current season of Botched alone, he has helped a transgender patient with a whole new look, fixed a "cooked cauliflower" of a nose job, and given hope back to a motorcycle accident victim.
The real test, however, is about to begin outside the operating theater. Earlier this year, the Botched doctor revealed that his wife, Brittany Nassif, is pregnant with her first child, and his fourth.
Just like riding a bike, the doctor is keen to pedal back into fatherhood and expand his family. "I still remember most of it…all of it," Nassif says. "Obviously it will be scarier for Brittany because this is her first time doing this."
After a gender reveal in April announced the happy couple are expecting a baby girl, it's safe to say the new bundle of joy is in good hands. Despite already being a father to three boys with his previous wife, Adrienne Maloof, the surgeon is brushing up on his baby skills to make Brittany's experience as a mother as smooth as possible.
To find out what we can expect from all-new episodes of Botched S6, E! Australia Host Francesca Hung caught up with Dr. Nassif and uncovered all the gnarly, gruesome and gracious moments coming up.
Francesca Hung: Tell us what's it like being working from home during COVID in such a hands on profession.
Dr. Paul Nassif: Well, I'm not working from home now. I'm back. We're in surgery. But I am doing a lot of Zooms. But we are already back in the office right now. So we just have to be very careful; we have all the precautions. But I'm back. We're back.
FH: Oh good, that means we can see more content. What can we expect to see from the upcoming episodes? Will we see more Zoom consultations?
PN: No, you're going to see in-person appointments because we filmed before going into quarantine. You're going to see a Scarlett Johansson look-alike. You're going to see a lot of patients that have had horrible trauma that I've reconstructed. You're going to see my wife pop on the show. You're going to see crazy transformations. And of course, you're going to see again, more gigantic breasts and butts.
FH: That's what that's what the viewers want! Now speaking of Brittany, we all love seeing you and her together. What have you been doing to prepare for being a father to a baby girl?
PN: Britney's done the whole baby room. I mean, it's incredible. Yeah. I just posted a story - we're doing these Baby 101's, because I haven't had kids in a long time. So we're doing those. We do a lot of getting ready, and how to swaddle and how to feed and change a diaper. We're definitely getting ready.
FH: What have you been doing to make Brittany's life more fun? I've seen a few videos where you've photo bombed her.
PN: Actually, I've trying to be as nice as possible. I'm trying to give her little bits, and little massages. I'm trying to make sure she eats well. You know, whatever she wants. She's doing it, I'm not doing it, but I'm doing as much as I can. But she kind of gets it all. She knows what she's doing.
FH: Well, you're doing your best and that's all anyone can do.
PN: And I'm giving her my love!
FH: Yes, that's all you need. Thank you so much and good luck, congratulations again.
PN: Awesome. Thank you so much.
