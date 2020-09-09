Why Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Aren't Officially Dating… Yet

Kaia Gerber, 19, and Jacob Elordi, 23, could be young Hollywood's newest "it" couple.

But they're not exactly at that stage in their romance—at least, not yet. A source tells E! News the actor and model are "definitely interested in each other," but they're not in a rush to put a label on things right now.

"Kaia is the one that doesn't want to be in an exclusive relationship right now. She has a lot of projects on her plate and wants her freedom," the insider explains. "She does love hanging out with Jacob and they are spending time in New York City for the week while she works."

And Jacob, who was previously linked to Euphoria co-star Zendaya, is respecting Kaia's decision, with the source sharing, "He is definitely interested in her and is happy to see where things go for now."

As they figure things out, the source says they're "spending a lot of alone time together," during which they "love doing casual things like ordering their favorite food and relaxing at home."