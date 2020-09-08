Selling Sunset's Davina Potratz Reveals Where She Really Stands With Her Co-Stars

Keep your friends close and your real estate co-workers closer.

Close to one month after Selling Sunset premiered season three on Netflix, pop culture fans are still wondering where some cast members stand after a dramatic season.

While appearing on this week's Juicy Scoop With Heather McDonald podcast, Davina Potratz revealed new details about the dynamics surrounding her co-stars and members of The Oppenheim Group.

While Davina remains "besties" with Christine Quinn, things with Mary Fitzgerald are a bit more complicated partly because Romain Bonnett isn't a fan.

"We never had any issues with her and I like her but obviously she's going to take his side so we're kind of distant now," she told Heather McDonald. "But we're friendly."

As for Maya Vander, Davina revealed that she went back to Florida to raise her two kids and be closer to her husband. Her future with the show remains a question mark but Davina is hopeful her friend can make it work if season four is announced.