Lily Allen and David Harbour Take Big Step Toward Getting Married in Las Vegas

They're going to the chapel and they're going to get married!

Pop culture fans have a big reason to be on wedding watch after Lily Allen and David Harbour took a big step in their relationship.

E! News confirmed through public records that the couple obtained a marriage license in Las Vegas on Sept. 6. As a result, the pair will likely be saying "I Do" in the next 12 months. There's also the chance that the famous twosome pulled off a quick wedding and haven't filed a certificate quite yet.

Both parties aren't publicly commenting on the decision as Lily and David have tried to keep their relationship out of the public eye.

At the same time, Lily chose to address engagement rumors in a rare social media post in May. After the actress flashed a diamond ring on Instagram, one follower asked if her man had popped the question.