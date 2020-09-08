Khloe Kardashian Is Not Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter True Thompson isn't going to be a big sister just yet.

Following speculation online, multiple sources confirm to E! News the 36-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is not pregnant. However, one insider notes the Good American co-founder and the 29-year-old basketball player "are both on the same page and are great at co-parenting together."

Pregnancy speculation started to spread after Khloe posted a picture of herself rocking a flowy ensemble on Instagram Monday, Sept. 7.

"Is she pregnant???" one commenter wrote.

Asked another, "Baby bump?"

However, Khloe didn't respond to any of the gossip. In fact, she had posted photos of herself in the same beachwear just two weeks before. The pictures showed KoKo riding a horse with her 2-year-old tot sitting in front. One of the sweet snapshots also showed the proud parent wrapping her arms around her little one and holding her close.

"Dreaming I was still there," Khloe captioned the images.