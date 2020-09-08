Zac Efron Spotted Holding Hands With Rumored New Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares

It looks like there is a new Vanessa in Zac Efron's life.

Nearly a decade since the actor and his famous ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens called it quits, Efron has stepped out hand-in-hand with Australian model Vanessa Valladares. According to photos taken on Sept. 4, the two held hands as cameras captured them out grabbing lunch in Byron Bay, Australia. Naturally, the public display of affection has sparked romance speculation around the Beach Bum actor and Valladares.

Citing a source, People reported the two met in Australia in June while Valladares was working at an eatery. "Zac met Ness earlier in the summer," the source told the magazine. "They started hanging out in July and recently took a ski trip together."

Keeping matters mysterious, neither have spoken publicly about the other and they don't currently follow each other on Instagram. Still, thanks to recent sightings of them together, including brunch on Sept. 5, the photos can do all the talking.