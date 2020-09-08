Derek Hough Is Returning to Dancing With the Stars As a Judge For Season 29

Derek Hough is making his triumphant return to Dancing With the Stars.

The former pro revealed the news on Good Morning America on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Hough starred on the ABC reality series from season five through 23, only sitting out season 12 due to other commitments. He won the mirrorball a total of six times with partners Brooke Burke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jennifer Grey, Kellie Pickler, Amber Riley and Bindi Irwin. He came in second place with Shawn Johnson and Amy Purdy, and was eliminated in sixth place with Marilu Henner in his final season.

Since leaving Dancing With the Stars in 2016, he joined NBC's World of Dance as a judge, meaning he definitely knows how to both compete in and judge a dance competition.

Hough will be following in his sister Julianne Hough's footsteps—er, two-step?—with this gig. After all, she served as a judge on seasons 19, 20, 21, 23 and 24.