The Next-Gen Beauty Palettes to Create Any Look

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Beauty palettes are like the Cadbury Roses of the makeup world—each day is a new delight.
There's something for everyone when it comes to palettes. From rich, decadent shades which dance across the eyelid, to bright, fruity indulgences which make the face glow, there are no limits in this modern age.
The beauty of a good palette lies within its complimentary and contrasting selections, meaning there's a different combination at your fingertips every time you use it.
A neutral-toned palette will ensure your eyes are on point for those everyday events, while a dynamic color selection will add depth and vibrancy when you're looking to up the ante. Don't forget a deliciously sweet shimmer across the cheekbone to finish the look!
Whether you're looking for an all-in-one hero to add to your collection, something limited edition to treat yourself or a grab-and-go luxe solution, take your pick of the mix below - just don't expect anything plain.
Morphe 35C Everyday Chic Artistry Palette
Elevate the everyday with this versatile eye palette that includes barely-there blendable shades to deep, dramatic mahoganies and maroons. Deepen the crease with an intense shadow with a hint of colour, or create drama with khaki greens and smoky greys. The perfect palette for the warmer months ahead at a great price point.
Clarins Highlighter Trio Palette for Face and Décolleté
If we had three wishes, to have this trio in our lives would be the first one. Catch the light in these finely-milled, illuminating shades for cheeks, face and body. Gradually progressing from a champagne shimmer to a bronzed, glowing powder, this palette is mixable and customizable for your perfect shade, every time. Shine on!
Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette of Pops in Pillow Talk
Shine bright in this star-struck sensation of a palette. Featuring four shades which can be worn alone or as a complimentary look, the buttery texture of these soft shadows will melt across the eyelid – and melt your heart. Expect compliments when you step out of the house wearing these pops of shimmer.
Coastal Scents 26 Color Shadow Blush Palette
Choices, choices…who said one blush was ever enough? Reinvent your cheek game with this palette of blushing nudes, citrine dreams and cotton candy pinks for the perfect flush and eye tint. Featuring 21 shadows and 5 blushes in a mix of shimmer, pearl and matte shades, there's no going wrong with this one.
YSL Couture Color Clutch Eyeshadow Palette Paris
Take your eyes on a mesmerizing journey with a new eye colour wardrobe from YSL. Inspired by the City of Lights, this Parisienne palette features chic pinks, dark and mysterious accents and metallic shimmers to light up the night. Take it out to your next appointment or dinner date for a statement clutch that's as detailed and dynamic as your eye look.
Natasha Denona Bronze Eyeshadow Palette
Bronze away the blues in style with ultra-pigmented, velvety soft eyeshadows of the highest quality. Renowned for exquisite colour payoff and outstanding shade selection, the latest Natasha Denona palette is no exception. Compliment a fresh self-tan or chiseled, contoured look with this versatile array of 15 shimmer and matte shades in coppered hues.
Shiseido Essentialist Eye Palette in Jizoh Street Red
Like a breath of fresh air for the sweet Springtime, Shiseido steps into the game and delivers a harmonious palette featuring four go-to shadow shades. There's two lighter shimmering shades that serve as a base or an all-over wash, a statement smack of colour in fabulous fuschia and a sultry brown to smoke out or accent the lashline. An everyday essential.
Tom Ford Limited Edition Gold-Deco Eye Quad
Make Tom Haverford proud and treat yo'self today with this limited edition fourway palette encased in a luxe gold finish. Ultra-pigmented and buttery soft, watch as these shadows work together to elevate your eye look from dreamy to bombshell depending on the combination. Complete with two Tom Ford branded eye brushes, this is one handbag-friendly palette you'll be proud to touch up with.
Urban Decay Naked Ultraviolet Palette
If you're a fan of the existing Naked lineup, this new palette from Urban Decay is a must-have. Layer and lock in the light with a selection of lighter shades perfect for the base, and transition to darker, metallic metals for a grungier look. Our favorite shade? The pop of purple in Cyber Punk, closely followed by the holographic Lucid.
Jouer Champagne & Macaron Face Palette
Talk about a sweet treat! This quartet will take you from day to play with its versatility and longevity, lasting through intense meetings, daily exercise or date night. Sweep a dusting of highlighter or metallic peachy blush across the cheeks for a glowing complexion, and sculpt the cheekbones with a neutral, flattering bronzer. Almost good enough to eat.
