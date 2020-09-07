The Next-Gen Beauty Palettes to Create Any Look

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Beauty palettes are like the Cadbury Roses of the makeup world—each day is a new delight.

There's something for everyone when it comes to palettes. From rich, decadent shades which dance across the eyelid, to bright, fruity indulgences which make the face glow, there are no limits in this modern age.

The beauty of a good palette lies within its complimentary and contrasting selections, meaning there's a different combination at your fingertips every time you use it.

A neutral-toned palette will ensure your eyes are on point for those everyday events, while a dynamic color selection will add depth and vibrancy when you're looking to up the ante. Don't forget a deliciously sweet shimmer across the cheekbone to finish the look!

Whether you're looking for an all-in-one hero to add to your collection, something limited edition to treat yourself or a grab-and-go luxe solution, take your pick of the mix below - just don't expect anything plain.