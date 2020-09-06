Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o and More Attend Chadwick Boseman's Private Memorial

Chadwick Boseman's loved ones have paid their respects.

A private memorial service was held in the Black Panther star's honor in Malibu, Calif., according to photos obtained by The Sun.

The publication noted that Boseman's family, friends and co-stars attended the ceremony, including his wife Taylor Simone Ledward, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke and others.

Per photographs captured, the service included music from a hang drum, as well as a portrait of Boseman alongside a floral display. At this time, it's unclear when exactly the private memorial took place.

However, news of the function comes a week after the actor passed away at the age of 43.

According to a statement shared on the star's social media accounts, "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much."