Pamela Anderson Addresses Jon Peters Divorce Following Romance Rumors with Her Bodyguard

Pamela Anderson is setting the record straight...

After sparking romance rumors with her bodyguard, the Baywatch alum decided to issue a statement on Twitter. However, instead of addressing the speculation surrounding her love life, she cleared the air about her Jon Peters relationship.

"Pamela Anderson was never married to Jon Peters - it was just a bizarre lunch." the actress and model began her caption on Saturday, Sept. 5. "No 'marriage' no 'divorce' ..."

She added, "Pamela Anderson was never legally married to Jon Peters (life long family friend) no hard feelings - no Marraige [sic], no Divorce... just a bizarre theatrical lunch - Pamela has a good sense of humor about it."

As fans will recall, the former Playboy model secretly married the A Star Is Born producer in January. At the time, Pamela's rep confirmed their union to E! News, saying, "They love each other very much."

The two tied the knot in a private ceremony in Malibu, Calif. amongst a close circle of friends and loved ones.