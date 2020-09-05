Dancing With the Stars Reveals Cast Portraits of Carole Baskin, Chrishell Stause and More

Dancing With the Stars: The only place to go if you want to see a realtor, an animal activist and a catfish catcher compete to win a disco ball.

As this year's most bonkers group of celebs prepare to make their Dancing debut on Sept. 14, E! News can exclusively reveal their official portraits! In the photo gallery below, you can see everyone from Carole Baskin to Anne Heche to Nelly cuddling with a pair of mirrorballs—reminiscent of the one they're all hoping to win at the end of this season.

Some of the celebs had more fun than others in their celebratory photoshoot. Carole fashioned her disco balls into a pair of earrings while Jeannie Mai hugs hers close as if to say she's never letting go of that prize. Anne Heche contemplates hers like Hamlet with the skull and Jesse Metcalfe appears to be offering a disco ball to us personally.

Thank you, Jesse Metcalfe. What a beautiful gift.