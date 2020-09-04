Katie Holmes Can't Stop Smiling While Dining With Chef Emilio Vitolo

Katie Holmes was all smiles while dining with chef Emilio Vitolo on Tuesday night.

In pictures obtained by TMZ, the Dawson's Creek star is shown socializing with the restaurateur at a Mediterranean restaurant called Antique Garage in New York City. Katie and her dinner date appeared to be chatting about something particularly funny, as photographers caught the A-lister in a fit of laughter.

It's unclear what the nature of their meeting was, but it's safe to say the duo enjoyed themselves.

According to Emilio's social media accounts, he's an actor and owner of the SoHo restaurant Emilio's Ballato, a favorite of celebs the likes of Joe Jonas and Whoopi Goldberg. He also appears to be in a committed relationship with Rachel Emmons, the designer of the Anna Rachel Studio.

Last year, Rachel shared a picture of herself wearing a jean jacket with "Mrs. Vitolo" painted on the back, which she captioned "Future Mrs."

However, the pair has never made an official engagement announcement.

Emilio and Rachel were last photographed together on Aug. 23, according to snapshots shared to social media.