The MixtapE! Presents SZA, Ozuna, Chloe x Halle and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Even though it feels like summer just started, it's time to start saying goodbye to the season (if not the heat) as we head into Labor Day weekend. And though celebrating the long weekend will be, like all things in this cursed year, a little different, there are still plenty of new tunes to turn to regardless of your plans.

From the long-awaited return of an R&B princess to a pair of fantastic features from Doja Cat and more, we've narrowed down our picks for the best of the week's best. And if you're really looking for a party vibe, you won't want to miss Bonus Tracks this week. Trust us.