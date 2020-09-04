Jay Cutler Spotted With Fox News' Tomi Lahren During Nashville Night Out

Jay Cutler is leaning into a new friendship with conservative political pundit Tomi Lahren.

The former pro football player and outspoken commentator had social media aflutter with rumors of a possible romance on Thursday, Sept. 3. One tweet, which has garnered over 5,000 likes, poked fun at Cutler's football career, tweeting, "Jay Cutler and Tomi Lahren are dating. She can rest easily that, if he tries to make a pass at another woman, it won't get there. Geez, I crack myself up."

It's unclear where the speculation began but a source tells E! News they recently recently spotted the pair out in Nashville, Tenn. together. According to the eyewitness, Jay and Tomi "were enjoying a nice night out together at Winners Bar in Nashville on Friday."

"The two of them were having a lot of fun together at a table along with two other friends," the source shares. "Tomi and Jay were passing a bottle of tequila back and forth and taking shots together directly from the bottle."

The insider adds, "The two of them left together."