Is Archie Dying? The Riverdale Showrunner Might Have Just Tweeted Some Big Season 5 Clues

Sometimes, there's no activity we enjoy more than trying to figure out what is happening on Riverdale.

It's a difficult task even when the show is airing, but since now we have to wait until at least January to get new episodes, we're working with what we've got. And what we've got is four episode titles and four related Archie comic scenes, tweeted out by showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Season four prematurely ended just before prom on a cliffhanger related to whoever had been leaving creepy videotapes on people's doorsteps, with the tapes escalating to recreate a murder that had only happened in the first draft of a fictional story Jughead (Cole Sprouse) wrote.

Meanwhile, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Archie (KJ Apa) had a big conversation about the kiss they had shared, which, Aguirre-Sacasa told E! News, only confirmed Betty's feelings for Jughead and just made Archie more confused. That story is definitely not over yet.