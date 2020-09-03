Don't Miss Out on These Nordstrom Labor Day Deals!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We know the beloved Anniversary Sale is over and done, but Nordstrom still has one more trick up its sleeve. They've added thousands of items to their Clearance Sale, with up to 60% off on women's and men's clothing, stuff for the kids, home goods and more!

From cute summer wrap dresses to classic aviator sunnies to a stylish one-piece that will take you through to the end of summer, there's a ton of seasonal deals to take advantage of. There's even some great prices on fall fashion staples, and beauty must-haves that you might've missed during the Anniversary Sale.

But you only have a limited time to shop: this deal is done come Thursday, September 10th! Start your cart with some of our fave finds below!