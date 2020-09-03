Last Minute Gifts for Father’s Day This Sunday

Chadwick BosemanEd SheeranEllen DeGeneresShop E!VideosPhotos

Still haven’t found the perfect present? We’ve got you covered.

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

This Sunday, it's time to say thanks to Dad.

For seasoned fathers, new fathers, grandfathers and step-fathers alike, September 6 is a day to reflect on all the great moments we've had with the big man. What better way to celebrate your time together than with a little treat to show you care?

If you're still stumped for ideas, we've got a few items below that we know he'll love. From the home cook to the athleisure father, to the music man and the dapper dad, there's something to choose from for everyone. And with Amazon's Prime's speedy shipping, he'll never know you left it to the last minute!

Show Dad You Love Him With These Great Gift Ideas

Armani Exchange Men's AX7105 Chronograph Quartz Black Watch

    

$229
Amazon Australia

Avanti Classic Pro Stovetop Coffee Maker

     

$29.95
Amazon Australia

Bose Frames Audio Sunglasses Alto

     

$229
Amazon Australia

Fjallraven Kanken Classic Pack

    

$89.01
Amazon Australia

Gentlemen's Hardware Shaving Brush & Stand

     

$30.48
Amazon Australia

Hush Puppies Snowy Men's Slippers

    

$99.95
Amazon Australia

Bonds Men's Underwear Everyday Trunk

    

$39.95
Amazon Australia

Kattee Men’s Leather Canvas Backpack

    

$79.99
Amazon Australia

Lavievert Supple Genuine Leather Travel Bifold Wallet

    

$17.99
Amazon Australia

OBEY CLOTHING Men's Giant Strapback

    

$12.92
Amazon Australia

Panasonic ES-LV9Q-S841 Shaver 5 Blade & Cleaning Station

    

$345
Amazon Australia

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Adaptive Hoodie Sweatshirt

    

$195.83
Amazon Australia

W&P Porter Ceramic Mug w/ Protective Silicone Sleeve

    

$45.37
Amazon Australia

FOSSIL Fossil Q Explorist Brown Stainless Steel & Leather Smartwatch

    

$389.02
Amazon Australia

