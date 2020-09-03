Last Minute Gifts for Father’s Day This Sunday

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

This Sunday, it's time to say thanks to Dad.

For seasoned fathers, new fathers, grandfathers and step-fathers alike, September 6 is a day to reflect on all the great moments we've had with the big man. What better way to celebrate your time together than with a little treat to show you care?

If you're still stumped for ideas, we've got a few items below that we know he'll love. From the home cook to the athleisure father, to the music man and the dapper dad, there's something to choose from for everyone. And with Amazon's Prime's speedy shipping, he'll never know you left it to the last minute!