Miley Cyrus Talks Love, Drugs and Writing a Children's Book in Interview With Joe Rogan

Miley Cyrus is once again showing some love to the podcast community, following her Call Her Daddy interview.

The "Midnight Sky" singer joined Joe Rogan, host of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, for a lengthy and casual two-hour conversation on all things drugs, relationships, veganism and almost everything else under the sun.

In their truly hours-long discussion, the newly single star touched on all sorts of topics, but fans were particularly struck by the singer's thoughts on recreational drug use.

For one, the star said that she's been fully sober since undergoing vocal surgery. "Alcohol was never my problem," Miley explained. "I now just avoid really drinking because I like to wake up at 110 percent. But it's never really been my problem and I could see myself having a drink of celebration in the future but I get so f--king hungover now that I'm like why would I celebrate with just feeling like a volcano's erupted in my brain, you know?"