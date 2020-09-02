Cynthia Bailey Teases What's to Come for Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta

No tea, no shade.

On Wednesday, Sept. 2's episode of Just the Sip, Cynthia Bailey caught up with E!'s own Justin Sylvester and gave an update on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Not only did the model turned Bravo personality discuss filming season 13 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but she also weighed in on NeNe Leakes' status as a cast member.

"It's been very different, you know, filming during COVID-19," the RHOA star started off. "We have to get tested every week."

As she continued, Cynthia shared that she initially struggled with the nasal swab coronavirus test and now gets tested via her throat.

"Excited to be back at work! We're trying to make this show happen, you know, kudos to Bravo for that," she added. "It's been very challenging, you know, respecting the COVID rules and regular testing's a huge part of it."

Per Cynthia, filming has consisted of constant mask wearing, shields and their homes being regularly disinfected.