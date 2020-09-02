Dancing With the Stars Season 29 Cast Revealed: Did 5 Random People Even Know the Celebs?

Hey all you cool cats and kittens, are you ready to return to the ballroom?

Dancing With the Stars revealed its line-up of celebrity competitors for its upcoming 29th season this week and, per usual, the roster is a wild, mixed bag of stars, including Carole Baskin, AJ McLean, Nelly and Chrishell Stause. Like every season before it, this batch has your usual mix: An athlete or two. Reality stars from current pop culture phenomenons. A former child star. Your boy bander. You know the routine by now.

While the ABC reality hit's latest lineup may be its most varied and unexpected in quite some time, that doesn't mean the cast announcement didn't inspire a chorus of "Who?!" to ring out across the country as fans wondered just who some of these celebrities were.

In our annual (slightly shady) experiment, we turned to our esteemed panel of five random people—a DWTS super-fan, a lawyer, a Gen-Z college student, a former entertainment reporter and a clueless Brooklynite doing his best—to see if they had heard of each star.